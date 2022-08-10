Luxembourg Ambassador discusses collaboration opportunities with ISRO Chairman
Ambassador of Luxembourg to India Peggy Frantzen held discussions with Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation S Somanath on opportunities for collaboration among Indian and Luxembourg industries. URSC Director M Sankaran, and Additional Secretary, DoS, Sandhya Venugopal Sharma were also present in the meeting, an ISRO statement said.
Ambassador of Luxembourg to India Peggy Frantzen held discussions with Chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation S Somanath on opportunities for collaboration among Indian and Luxembourg industries. She also visited U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), ISRO's satellite building and testing facility here on Tuesday. The reforms announced in the space sector by Government of India also came up for discussions with Somanath, also Secretary in the Department of Space (DoS). URSC Director M Sankaran, and Additional Secretary, DoS, Sandhya Venugopal Sharma were also present in the meeting, an ISRO statement said.
