Samsung's Odyssey Ark, massive 55-inch 165Hz gaming monitor with 'cockpit mode'

The Odyssey Arc (G97NB), the newest member of Samsung's Odyssey gaming monitor family, features a curved 55" panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. Wait until "cockpit mode" appears. According to GSM Arena, the Arc is a 55" 4K monitor that has a 1000R curvature, which is equivalent to a circle with a radius of 1 metre (3.3 feet). With a typical 16:9 aspect ratio, the resolution is 3,840 by 2,160 pixels.

For local dimming (1,056 zones), the panel uses Quantum Mini LEDs along with 14-bit processing. It now has a static contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and 16,384 black levels. It offers "Quantum HDR 2000," which translates to 2,000 nits at peak brightness (with some Samsung marketing thrown in). To minimise glare and reflections, the display has a matte finish. With support for FreeSync Premium Pro, the display has a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms gray-to-gray response time. The Neural Quantum Processor Ultra has the ability to upgrade previous games to 4K quality.

There are three wall mount choices and height and tilt adjustments for the stand that comes in the box (200x200, 300x300 and 400x400). The cockpit mode allows you to tilt the screen 90 degrees such that the bottom portion remains primarily vertical while the rest hangs overhead. The Odyssey Arc includes an excellent built-in audio system with four speakers (one in each corner) and two woofers at the bottom that produce a combined 60W of power (and a frequency response that goes as low as 45Hz).

The bundled Ark Dial remote control can operate a number of the monitor's sophisticated capabilities. The Ark may be used as a borderless multi-monitor arrangement because it is the same size as four 22.5" monitors (yes, there are four HDMI inputs). Alternately, you can have a vertical stack of three virtual monitors if you flip it in Cockpit mode. Flex Move Screen also allows you to modify the aspect ratio from 16:9 through 21:9 to 32:9 and the image size between 55" and 27". Similar to the remote controllers for contemporary Samsung TVs, the Ark Dial is solar-powered.

The monitor comes with a number of useful gaming features. You can easily verify that everything is in order using the Game Bar, including if you're receiving the frame rate you expect, whether HDR and VRR are turned on, and so on. The pre-loaded Samsung Gaming Hub will suggest titles from various streaming providers, such as Xbox, GeForce Now, and Stadia.

Tizen's cutting-edge capabilities are all available on the monitor. Additionally, it now has support for Samsung SmartThings and Amazon Alexa, as reported by GSM Arena. Later today, preorders for the Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor opened, which cost USD3,500. (ANI)

