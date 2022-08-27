Rugby-Argentina beat All Blacks in New Zealand for first time
Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2022 15:10 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 15:06 IST
Argentina beat the All Blacks for the first time on New Zealand soil with a 25-18 victory in a Rugby Championship test in Christchurch on Saturday.
The Pumas achieved their first-ever win over New Zealand two years ago in another Rugby Championship match in Sydney.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Zealand
- Christchurch
- Sydney
- Argentina
- Rugby Championship
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Zealand welcomes back first cruise ship since COVID hit
New Zealand welcomes back first cruise ship since COVID hit
New Zealand welcomes back first cruise ship since COVID hit
West Indies name 14-member squad for ODI series against New Zealand
New Zealand rescuers tries to save 10 stranded dolphins