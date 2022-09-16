U.S. to soon announce new $600 million arms package for Ukraine

The United States will soon announce a new $600 million arms package to help the Ukrainian military battle Russia, people briefed on the matter and U.S. officials said on Thursday. Biden would authorize the assistance using his Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows the president to authorize the transfer of excess weapons from U.S. stocks, the people told Reuters.

Two of the people familiar with the deliberations said the package could be announced later this evening. Several sources said it was expected the package would contain munitions, including more High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS). Two of the sources said the package would include ammunition for howitzers.

The White House declined to comment. Washington has sent about $15.1 billion dollars in security assistance to the Kyiv government since Russia's invasion.

