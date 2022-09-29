Left Menu

ISRO scientist Anil Kumar elected VP of International Astronautical Federation

Senior Indian Space Research Organisation scientist A K Anil Kumar has been elected as the Vice- President of the International Astronautical Federation IAF, according to ISRO. It Anil Kumars election is a recognition of ISROs space endeavours that help in promoting international collaboration, Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO said in a tweet.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-09-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 10:57 IST
ISRO scientist Anil Kumar elected VP of International Astronautical Federation
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Indian Space Research Organisation scientist A K Anil Kumar has been elected as the Vice- President of the International Astronautical Federation (IAF), according to ISRO. Anil Kumar is currently working as Associate Director, ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here. Founded in 1951, IAF is world's leading space advocacy body with 433 members in 72 nations. IAF actively encourages the development of astronautics for peaceful purposes and supports the dissemination of scientific and technical information related to space, the national space agency noted. ''It (Anil Kumar's election) is a recognition of ISRO's space endeavours that help in promoting international collaboration,'' Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India
2
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferred due to Hurricane Ian

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferr...

 Global
3
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022