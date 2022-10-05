Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower as rally in growth stocks falters

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 05-10-2022 19:02 IST
Wall Street opened lower on Wednesday due to weakness in megacap growth and technology stocks as Treasury yields rose, spurred by data that showed a resilient demand for labor despite rising interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 238.0 points, or 0.78%, at the open to 30,078.36. The S&P 500 fell 37.7 points, or 0.99%, at the open to 3,753.25​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 153.7 points, or 1.38%, to 11,022.672 at the opening bell.

