Left Menu

UK Treasury: OBR's economic forecast to be published on Nov. 23

Britain's finance ministry said on Friday that independent economic and fiscal forecasts would be published on Nov. 23. The statement came after Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng met with independent fiscal watchdog the Office For Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 16:25 IST
UK Treasury: OBR's economic forecast to be published on Nov. 23
Liz Truss Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's finance ministry said on Friday that independent economic and fiscal forecasts would be published on Nov. 23.

The statement came after Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng met with independent fiscal watchdog the Office For Budget Responsibility (OBR). "They discussed the process for the upcoming economic and fiscal forecast, which will be published on 23 November, and the economic and fiscal outlook," the statement said.

"They agreed, as is usual, to work closely together throughout the forecast process and beyond," it added. "The prime minister and chancellor reaffirmed their commitment to the independent OBR and made clear that they value its scrutiny."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India
4
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022