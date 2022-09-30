UK Treasury: OBR's economic forecast to be published on Nov. 23
Britain's finance ministry said on Friday that independent economic and fiscal forecasts would be published on Nov. 23. The statement came after Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng met with independent fiscal watchdog the Office For Budget Responsibility (OBR).
The statement came after Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng met with independent fiscal watchdog the Office For Budget Responsibility (OBR). "They discussed the process for the upcoming economic and fiscal forecast, which will be published on 23 November, and the economic and fiscal outlook," the statement said.
"They agreed, as is usual, to work closely together throughout the forecast process and beyond," it added. "The prime minister and chancellor reaffirmed their commitment to the independent OBR and made clear that they value its scrutiny."
