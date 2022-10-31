Left Menu

12 vessels leave Ukrainian ports under Black Sea grain deal - Kyiv
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Twelve vessels embarked from Ukrainian ports on Monday under the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ukrainian Infrastructure Minster Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, halted its role in the Black Sea deal on Saturday for an "indefinite term" because it could said it could not "guarantee safety of civilian ships" travelling under the pact after an attack on its Black Sea fleet.

"Today 12 ships left Ukrainian ports. @UN & Turkish delegations provide 10 inspection teams to inspect 40 ships aiming to fulfil the #BlackSeaGrainInitiative. This inspection plan has been accepted by the Ukrainian delegation. The Russian delegation has been informed," Kubrakov wrote on Twitter.

