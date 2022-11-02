India carries out maiden flight-test of ballistic missile defence interceptor
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, India on Wednesday successfully conducted the maiden flight-test of phase-II ballistic missile defence interceptor AD-1 missile off Odisha coast.
The Defence Ministry said the flight-test was carried out with participation of all ballistic missile defence (BMD) weapon system elements located at different geographical locations.
''Defence Research & Development Organisation conducted a successful maiden flight-test of Phase-II Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) interceptor AD-1 missile with large kill altitude bracket from APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on November 2,'' the ministry said.
The ministry said AD-1 is a long-range interceptor missile designed for both ''low exo-atmospheric'' and ''endo-atmospheric'' interception of long-range ballistic missiles as well as aircraft.
It is propelled by a two-stage solid motor and equipped with indigenously-developed advanced control system, navigation and guidance algorithm to precisely guide the vehicle to the target, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Odisha: 2 accused held for tying a man to scooter and dragging him along the road
Tied to two-wheeler, Odisha man forced to run 2 km for failing to repay Rs 1,500
Odisha: 2 killed as ambulance crashes into roadside tree
Odisha CM meets industry leaders in Hyderabad ahead of Make in Odisha Conclave
Odisha: 2 held for dragging youth tied to scooter on Cuttack road