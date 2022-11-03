India women clubbed with Vietnam, Singapore and Indonesia in U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers

The Indian team was on Thursday drawn in Group F of the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 1 alongside Vietnam, Singapore and Indonesia.

The event will be played in March next year.

The eight group winners will progress to Round 2, where the four best sides will earn a spot in the main tournament to be held from March 3 to 16, 2024 in Uzbekistan. The draw was held here.

China, Laos, Hong Kong and Philippines were drawn in Group A of Round 1 while Group B will see Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Northern Mariana Islands and Palestine vying for the top spot.

Group C has Australia, Kyrgyz Republic, Guam and Iraq with Lebanon, Jordan, Mongolia and Bhutan the teams in Group D.

Thailand, Chinese Taipei and Tajikistan will fight for the Group E top spot with matches against Uzbekistan deemed as friendlies while Vietnam, India, Singapore and Indonesia are in Group F.

Group G consists of Myanmar, Malaysia, Pakistan and Cambodia while Iran, Bangladesh and Turkmenistan are in Group H.

Matches of each of the eight groups will be hosted by one of the four teams involved. All the matches of Group F involving India will be played in Vietnam. Round 1 of the Qualifiers will be played from March 4-12 with Round 2 scheduled from June 1-11.

