Hackers release Thales data on dark web, franceinfo says

Data relating to French defence and technology group Thales have been published on the dark web by hacker group LockBit 3.0, the franceinfo news website reported on Friday.

The company this week said the Russian-speaking extortion and ransomware group had claimed to have stolen some of its data, with plans to publish it on Nov. 7.

The company has opened an internal investigation and informed the ANSSI national cyber security agency, a group official said on Tuesday.

