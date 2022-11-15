As obesity drug competition looms, Novo CEO unconcerned about margin pressure

The benefits of obesity drugs such as Novo Nordisk's Wegovy on healthcare systems in countries such as the United States are so significant that the expected entry of rival drugs will not hurt its margins, CEO Lars Jorgensen told Reuters on Tuesday.

The Danish drugmaker raised its full-year earnings outlook earlier this month, after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit on diabetes treatment Ozempic.

