RED FM Announces Season 3 of 'The Kavi Collective'

93.5 RED FM, India's leading private radio and entertainment network announced the third season of The Kavi Collective, a one of its kind poetry festival happening in Delhi at JLN weightlifting auditorium on Saturday, December 17th, 2022. The Kavi Collective is a RED FM initiative that brings legends of Hindi poetry along with the contemporary poets together. After two digital editions, RED FM's 'kavisammelan' with a modern twist is finally happening on ground. The third season of The Kavi Collective will be hosted by the stalwart Hindi poet, and lecturer Dr. Kumar Vishwas. Sharing the stage with the maestro will be ShikhaAwadhesh, Dinesh Bawra, SudeepBhola and Rohit Sharma. RJ Raunac will be opening the evening for the poetry lovers to enjoy the unique setting bringing poetry to new light. Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said, "Continuing with our unwavering belief in building communities and experiential festivals, we are back with the strongest tool at our disposal, spoken word. We are absolutely convinced that poetry is an innate talent that can be used to make an impact. The delight in the freedom of expression, coming on stage and performing for all you know you are contributing to someone's life is empowering. With Kavi Collective our objective has been to bring together veterans of Hindi poetry and the upcoming poets, all on one platform. The third season of The Kavi Collective will be hosted by the maestro Dr. Kumar Vishwas. We hope that you will join us and continue supporting us." Book your tickets here: (bit.ly/TheKaviCollective). About 93.5 RED FM RED FM stands out as not only India's largest radio channels, but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyperlocal, hypervocal and with our brand philosophy and attitude 'Bajaate Raho!' We are at the core of millennials' hearts. By leveraging our two decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a 'larger than life experience'. We thrive on the emotional connect with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the 'station of expression' RED FM boasts of over 431 award winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.

