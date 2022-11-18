U.S. mandates new comparison internet-service labels

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Thursday said it finalized new rules requiring labels to help consumers comparison shop for broadband internet services.

The FCC is requiring labels that look similar to the ubiquitous nutrition labels on U.S. food products and require broadband providers to display, at the point of sale, labels that show prices, speeds, fees and data allowances.

The labels were first unveiled as a voluntary program in 2016. Congress ordered the FAA to mandate them under the 2021 infrastructure law.

