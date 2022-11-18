Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2022 03:11 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 03:11 IST
U.S. mandates new comparison internet-service labels
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission on Thursday said it finalized new rules requiring labels to help consumers comparison shop for broadband internet services.

The FCC is requiring labels that look similar to the ubiquitous nutrition labels on U.S. food products and require broadband providers to display, at the point of sale, labels that show prices, speeds, fees and data allowances.

The labels were first unveiled as a voluntary program in 2016. Congress ordered the FAA to mandate them under the 2021 infrastructure law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

