Merck Foundation 5th Anniversary with 13 African First Ladies at Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2022

• Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej and African First Ladies of Botswana, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, The Gambia Ghana, Liberia, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Angola and Central Africa Inaugurate 9th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2022.

• African First Ladies of Botswana, Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, The Gambia Ghana, Liberia, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Angola and Central Africa marked World Diabetes Day and 5th Anniversary of Merck Foundation by sharing the impact of their partnership programs with Merck Foundation to build healthcare capacity, support girl education and break infertility stigma.

• More than 10,000 participants including healthcare providers, policymakers, researchers, academia and media representatives from 70 English, French, Spanish and Portuguese speaking countries attended the Luminary through hybrid model- onsite and online to benefit from scientific and social sessions to address social issues and advance healthcare capacity in 32 critical and underserved medical specialty.

• Celebrating 5th Anniversary of Merck Foundation and marking 10 year journey of their development programs, during 2022 Luminary. • Merck Foundation reported the impact of providing 1470 scholarships to doctors from 50 countries in 32 critical and underserved specialties such as; Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Preventive, Endocrinology, Fertility, Embryology, Reproductive Care, Respiratory Care, Acute and Intensive Care, Neonatal Care, Pediatric Emergency, Advanced Surgery, Microbiology & Infectious Diseases, Internal Medicine, Ophthalmology, Psychiatry, Palliative Care and Pain Management and more.

• Link to the Facebook live steam of Inaugural Session of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary & African First Ladies High Level Panel: https://www.facebook.com/KelejRasha/videos/1578702445903102​ Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted their annual conference, the 9th Edition of “Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary” on 15th & 16th November 2022, as a hybrid model, attended in person and online. The conference was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of both of Executive Board of E.Merck KG and Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and Chairperson of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary, along with African First Ladies of 13 Countries; • H.E. Mrs. NEO JANE MASISI, The First Lady of the Republic of Botswana • H.E. Madam ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE, The First Lady of the Republic of Burundi • H.E. Madam DENISE NYAKERU TSHISEKEDI, The First Lady of the Democratic Republic of The Congo • H.E. Mrs. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady of the Republic of The Gambia • H.E. Mrs. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO, The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana • H.E. Mrs. CLAR MARIE WEAH, The First Lady of the Republic of Liberia • H.E. Mrs. MONICA CHAKWERA, The First Lady of the Republic of Malawi • H.E. Mrs. ISAURA FERRÃO NYUSI, The First Lady of the Republic of Mozambique • H.E. Mrs. MONICA GEINGOS, The First Lady of the Republic of Namibia • H.E. Dr. FATIMA MAADA BIO, The First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone • H.E. Mrs. MUTINTA HICHILEMA, The First Lady of the Republic of Zambia • H.E. Dr. ANA DIAS LOURENÇO, The First Lady of the Republic of Angola • H.E. Madam BRIGITTE TOUADERA, The First Lady of Central Africa​ Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp Chairman of both of Executive Board of E.Merck KG and Merck Foundation Board of Trustees expressed “I would like to welcome and also thank our partners, African First Ladies and Health Experts , policy makers , academia and media from more than 70 countries to join hands with us in order to realize Merck Foundation’s vision, we have achieved together, a huge success and we are going to continue our efforts to achieve more.” Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, emphasized, “I am very proud to welcome our Guests of Honors and Keynote Speakers, the First Ladies of 13 African Countries. Together we shared experiences and discussed the impact of our programs to build healthcare & media capacity and raise awareness on a wide range of sensitive and critical social and health issues like Supporting Girl Education, Ending Child Marriage, Stopping GBV, Breaking Infertility Stigma, Ending FGM, Women Empowerment, and Diabetes Awareness.” “It is for the first time that we conducted our annual conference in person after the coronavirus global pandemic and it is also the first time that we conducted it in a hybrid model (in-person and online) to enable more than 10,000 participants from more than 70 countries to safely and effectively meet and discuss strategies and solutions for the health challenges in their countries with the aim to contribute to transforming patient care landscape and building media capacity and healthcare capacity. I am proud that Merck Foundation has provided more than 1470 scholarships to young doctors from 50 countries in 32 critical and underserved specialties. Many of them are becoming the first specialists in their countries. We are making history together,” added Senator Kelej.

During the 9th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary, the First Ladies of 13 African Countries, also the Ambassadors of Merck Foundation “More Than a Mother”, celebrated the 5th Anniversary of Merck Foundation and marked the 10 year journey of Merck Foundation development programs that started in 2012. They also marked together the World Diabetes Day where Senator Rasha dedicated a Special Song “No more Diabetes” and a storybook “Sugar Free” in three languages: English, French and Portuguese, to help creating a culture shift of leading healthy lifestyle, stopping sugar, eating healthy and exercising regularly to prevent and better manage diabetes.

On 15th November 2022, the Plenary Session of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2022 was held, during which a high-level panel meeting of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative Summit was conducted.

On 16th November 2022, five sessions, out of which four important Medical and Scientific Sessions were conducted in parallel, of Diabetes & Hypertension, Oncology, Fertility and Reproductive care and medical capacity building of other specialties such as; respiratory, acute care, emergency pediatric and neonatal care and more. Merck Foundation Health Media Training session was also conducted on this day for the journalists, to emphasize on the important role that they play to influence our society to create a cultural shift with the aim to Break Infertility Stigma, Support Girl Education, Stop GBV, End Child Marriage, End FGM, and Women Empowerment at all levels. The training session was attended by over 200 journalists.

Countries participating in the 9th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary included: Angola, Bangladesh, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Canada, Central Africa Republic, Cambodia, Chad, Côte d'Ivoire, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Gabon, Germany, Ghana, Guinea – Bissau, Guinea – Conakry, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Malaysia, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, Thailand, The Gambia, Togo, Tunisia, U.A.E, UK, Uganda, US, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe and more.

Merck Foundation is transforming the Patient care landscape and making history together with its partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, through: • 1470 + Scholarships provided by Merck Foundation for doctors from 50 Countries in 32 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Merck Foundation is also creating a culture shift and breaking the silence about a wide range of social and health issues in Africa and underserved communities through: • 2200 + Media Persons from more than 50 countries trained to better raise Awareness about different social and health issues • 8 Different Awards Launched annually for best media coverage, fashion designers, films, and songs • Around 30 songs to address health and social issues by local singers across Africa • 8 Children’s Storybooks in three languages - English, French, and Portuguese • Pan African TV Program ''Our Africa by Merck Foundation” TV Program addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa through “Fashion and ART with Purpose” Community • 1000+ Girls from 15 African countries supported through scholarships or school items, annually.

• 2200 + Media Persons from more than 50 countries trained to better raise Awareness about different social and health issues • 8 Different Awards Launched annually for best media coverage, fashion designers, films, and songs • Around 30 songs to address health and social issues by local singers across Africa • 8 Children's Storybooks in three languages - English, French, and Portuguese • Pan African TV Program ''Our Africa by Merck Foundation" TV Program addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa through "Fashion and ART with Purpose" Community • 1000+ Girls from 15 African countries supported through scholarships or school items, annually.

• 9 Social Media Channels with more than 5 Million Followers

