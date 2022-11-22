Japan govt to begin investigation of Unification Church
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-11-2022 07:15 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 07:15 IST
Japan's government said an Tuesday it would begin a probe of the Unification Church, starting a process that could strip the religious group of its legal status.
The government will give the church until Dec. 9 to answer questions about its finances and organisation, Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Keiko Nagaoka told a regular news conference, where she announced the decision.
