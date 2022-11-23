DPIIT launches startup applications for registration on MAARG Portal * The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Wednesday said it has launched a call for startup applications for registration on the MAARG portal.

MAARG portal -- Mentorship, Advisory, Assistance, Resilience and Growth -- is a one stop platform to facilitate mentorship for startups, it said.

''Startups can now effectively connect with academicians, industry experts, successful founders, seasoned investors, and other experts from across the globe, through Artificial Intelligence-based matchmaking, to get personalised guidance on growth and strategy,'' it said. The portal is being operationalised in three phases - mentor onboarding; startup onboarding; and portal launch and mentor matchmaking.

There are over 82,000 DPIIT recognised startups in India.

*** BetterPlace, British International Investment partner to drive upskilling of 1 lakh women workers by 2024 * BetterPlace, a full-stack tech platform for frontline workforce management, has teamed up with British International Investment (BII), UK's development finance institution and impact investor, as part of efforts to upskill 1,00,000 women workers by 2024, according to a statement.

Under the partnership, BetterPlace will bring together a network of partners from across the country that are empowering women workers while also mobilising and sensitising employer organisations who are actively working towards building an equitable frontline workforce. According to a statement, ''BetterPlace...has partnered with British International Investment (BII)...to fuel its ambitions to upskill and employ 1,00,000 women workers by 2024'' with a view to bridge ''gender gap and increase women participation'' in workforce.

As the data collected from BetterPlace's Rocket, an end-to-end recruitment marketplace that provides a pre-skilled pool of workers to enterprises, 23 per cent of users on this platform are women. However, only 3 per cent of them actually work in a company with most earning somewhere between Rs 16,000-17,000 per month.

''This initiative would not only aim to increase women's participation in the workforce but also aims to increase their earnings per hour by more than 10 per cent,'' the release said.

