Russia's Lavrov says European security body is hobbled by West

"Taking advantage of its numerical superiority in this organization, the West has been trying for many years to, if you like, privatise it.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-12-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 14:35 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Image Credit: ANI
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday that big problems had accumulated in the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), accusing the West of spurning the chance to make it a real bridge with Russia after the Cold War.

Lavrov made the comments at the start of a news conference during which he gave a long recital of Russian historical grievances against the West, saying the "reckless enlargement" of NATO had devalued the basic principles of the OSCE. "Taking advantage of its numerical superiority in this organization, the West has been trying for many years to, if you like, privatise it. Or perhaps it's more correct to say it is trying to carry out a takeover raid on the OSCE, to subjugate this last platform for regional dialogue," said Lavrov.

