Dozee’s Contactless Vital Signs Measurement System Receives US-FDA 510K Clearance

Dozee is a pioneer in contactless remote patient monitoring systems, a Made in India technology with global standards Bengaluru, Karnataka, India: Dozee (Turtle Shell Technologies Pvt Ltd), announced its proprietary contactless vital signs (VS) Measurement technology has received US FDA 510(k) clearance.

Dozee’s proprietary contactless sensor sheet is placed under the patient’s mattress to capture micro-vibrations produced by every heartbeat, respiration cycle, and body movement, using ‘Ballistocardiography’. The Dozee pod placed next to the patient’s bedside converts the vibration data into encrypted digital signals. These signals are converted into vital signs like Heart Rate, Respiration Rate, Body Movements, etc. using proprietary cloud-based algorithms. The vital sign data is presented on Cloud-enabled Remote Monitoring Dashboard to healthcare providers.

According to nursing and midwifery professional organizations, India falls short of the WHO recommended rate of 3 nurses per 1,000 population and needs 4.3 million more nurses by 2024 to meet the WHO norms. Dozee can help bridge this massive gap by adopting automated patient monitoring systems across secondary and tertiary public hospitals. With its vision of ‘Make in India, Made for the World’—Dozee’s innovative technology aims to bridge the healthcare gaps in India and emerging markets like Africa and South East Asia.

Contactless remote patient monitoring can transform healthcare in India and globally. It can help to reduce workload and improve efficiency by enabling them to remotely and continuously monitor multiple patients with clinical accuracy at once. Along with enhanced patient safety, contactless RPM can enable the digitalization of vital data and drive operational efficiencies, especially with the growing shortage of nursing staff.

“When we started Dozee, our market assessment suggested that India imports 85-90% of the medical devices. Our dream was not just to make India Aatmanirbhar but to elevate India's position in delivering world-class medical devices and technology globally. We are committed to Made in India, with global standards. USFDA is a gold standard when it comes to medical devices and algorithms. Dozee VS is our flagship contactless vitals technology that has received US FDA Clearance, an important milestone towards our vision #HarBedDozeeBed globally,” said Gaurav Parchani, CTO and Co-Founder of Dozee.

Studies have shown that remote patient monitoring technology reduces the workload on nursing staff for monitoring patients in hospitals and clinics. For Patients, contactless technology improves the in-hospital experience by removing the need for wires, electrodes and cuffs attached to the body. As the paradigm of the healthcare ecosystem evolves, remote patient monitoring will play a crucial role in enhancing the performance, productivity, and profitability of overall healthcare delivery. About Dozee Dozee (Turtle Shell Technologies Pvt Ltd) is a pioneer in contactless remote patient monitoring systems. The technology is trusted by top-of-the-line healthcare providers across the country, with its growing presence in 370+ hospitals covering 40 + districts across India.

A truly ‘Made in India’ innovation with global standards in patient safety, data security, privacy, and reliability. Dozee is ISO 13485:2016, ISO 27001:2013, IEC 60601 -1-2, RoHS certified, and CDSCO registered.

Dozee was founded in 2015 by IIT grads Mudit Dandwate and Gaurav Parchani. The company is backed by BIRAC (Department of Biotechnology) and renowned Venture Capitalists and Investors like Prime Ventures, 3one4 Capital, YourNest and Gokul Rajaram.

With breakthrough clinical innovations in sensing technology, cloud computing and artificial intelligence, Dozee continues to reimagine healthcare that’s smarter and connected. #HarBedDozeeBed Please visit https://www.dozee.health/ for additional information.

