U.S. awards defense contract of over $1 billion to Lockheed Martin
Reuters | Updated: 24-12-2022 04:35 IST | Created: 24-12-2022 04:35 IST
The U.S. awarded defense contracts to companies on Friday, including one of over a billion dollars to Lockheed Martin Corp, the Department of Defense said in a statement.
"This contract procures long lead time materials, parts, components, and efforts necessary to maintain on-time production and delivery of 118 Lot 18 aircraft F-35 aircraft for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, non-U.S Department of Defense participants, and Foreign Military Sales customers," the department said on the $1.05 billion Lockheed contract.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- non-U.S
- F-35
- Department of Defense
- Marine Corps
- Lockheed Martin Corp
- Navy
- U.S.
- Lockheed
Advertisement