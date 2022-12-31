Japan to develop 3,000 km long-range missiles, deploy in 2030s -Kyodo
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's Ministry of Defence is arranging to develop multiple long-range missiles with a range of up to about 3,000 kilometers (1,860 miles) and aims to deploy them in the 2030s, Kyodo news reported on Saturday, citing a source familiar with the matter.
The government is looking to deploy a 2,000-km range missile by the early 2030s and a 3,000-km hypersonic missile that can reach anywhere in North Korea and some parts of China by around 2035, Kyodo said.
Japan this month unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two with a $320 billion plan that will buy missiles capable of striking China and ready it for sustained conflict, as regional tensions and Russia's Ukraine invasion stoke war fears.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ministry of Defence
- North Korea
- Kyodo
- Ukraine
- China
- Russia
- World War Two
- Japan
ALSO READ
PM Modi not serious over China issue: V Hanumanth Rao says Kharge to hold all-party meet
China reports 2,157 new symptomatic COVID cases for Dec 15 vs 2,000 a day earlier
WRAPUP 1-West extends more help to Ukraine as new Russian offensive expected
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu blames former PM Jawaharlal Nehru's short-sightedness over border issues with China
China reports 2,157 new symptomatic COVID cases for Dec 15 vs 2,000 a day earlier