Left Menu

SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 09-01-2023 11:16 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 11:15 IST
SpaceX targets Monday to send 40 OneWeb satellites into orbit
Image Credit: Twitter (@SpaceX)

SpaceX is gearing up for the launch of 40 Starlink satellites for communications company OneWeb on Monday, January 9. This launch will be the company's second launch with OneWeb following a successful launch in December.

The launch is scheduled to take place at 8:15 p.m. PT (04:15 UTC on January 10), with a backup opportunity available on Tuesday, January 10 at 8:02 p.m. PT (04:02 UTC on January 10). The Falcon 9 vehicle carrying the satellites will lift off from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Following stage separation, Falcon 9's first stage will return to Earth and land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship located in the Pacific Ocean.

This launch will add 40 more satellites to OneWeb's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, making up more than 80% of its first-generation constellation. This will provide global wholesale connectivity for its partners, allowing the company to extend its services to more areas, such as the US, southern Europe, Australia, and beyond.

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes near Vanuatu - USGS

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now able to sell abortion pill, U.S. pharmacies weigh if they should and more

Health News Roundup: China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug; Now ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in Kosovo; Sweden says Turkey asking too much over NATO application and more

World News Roundup: NATO declines Serbia's request to deploy its troops in K...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis drags on; China in talks with Pfizer for generic COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: UK PM Sunak to meet health service leaders as crisis dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Explore the Beauty of Indonesia in 2023: A Travel Guide

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023