Dinosaurs in Europe: Unearthing Diplodocus and Cosmic Mysteries

Spanish paleontologists have uncovered evidence that Diplodocus, the long-necked dinosaur, once roamed Europe. Meanwhile, a theory from California suggests Venus consumed its moon due to its slow rotation. In space venture news, SpaceX's Starfall secures its first customer for 2028 orbital re-entry missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 18:26 IST
Dinosaurs in Europe: Unearthing Diplodocus and Cosmic Mysteries

Spanish paleontologists have made a groundbreaking discovery by unearthing the first evidence of Diplodocus, a well-known long-necked dinosaur, living in Europe. According to research published in the Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology, fossils, including 14 caudal vertebrae and several chevron bones, were found by researchers from the Dinopolis Foundation securing Europe's place in the history of these prehistoric giants.

In another captivating scientific revelation, a California-based astrophysicist has proposed a theory to solve the mystery of Venus's missing moon. The hypothesis suggests that Venus's extremely slow rotational speed led to a scenario where any potential moon would be drawn inwards, resulting in a celestial collision and subsequent absorption by the planet.

In the sector of space exploration, SpaceX has ventured further into commercial missions with its new Starfall initiative. The company has secured Space Cargo as the first client for Starfall's orbital re-entry missions. Nicolas Gaume, SpaceX's CEO, announced that Space Cargo plans to conduct a flight in 2028 using SpaceX’s Starship to deploy payloads that will return to Earth.

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