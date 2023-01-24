CIO CHOICE 2023 Recognizes Airtel Business - Lavelle Networks as the Most Trusted Brand in SD-WAN Platform

'Airtel Business - Lavelle Networks' has been recognized with the CIO CHOICE 2023 Honour and Recognition as the most Trusted Brand by CIOs in the SD-WAN Platform category.

Lavelle Networks, a leading provider of software-defined networking solutions, is proud to be recognized as the CIO's Choice for SD-WAN Platform for the fourth time in the last five years.

CIO CHOICE's winning brands are chosen based on a unique pan-India voting program. In one of the largest & only online voting platforms, CIOs and ICT leaders nominate and vote for their most trusted and preferred brands, based on their own first-hand experience and top-of-the-mind recall.

Airtel Business - Lavelle Networks' SD-WAN solutions are designed for enterprises that are using or plan to use hybrid WAN or cloud applications and are on the path to digital transformation. With a strong commitment to delivering the best solutions to enterprises, the company's SD-WAN solutions have been adopted by a wide range of industries, including banking, insurance, logistics, finance, retail, e-commerce, and manufacturing. Hariharan N R S, Senior Director - Products & Solutions, said, ''I am delighted that CIOs across industries have picked Lavelle Networks for the CIO Choice recognition in SD-WAN. SD-WAN adoption has accelerated in the past year and this vote of confidence from CIOs is a validation of Lavelle Networks' offering enabling CIOs to deploy SD-WAN at scale. We're committed to helping customers exploit the power of SD-WAN. We are grateful to our customers, partners, and the Core Media team for this recognition.'' About Lavelle Networks: Lavelle Networks' ScaleAOn SD-WAN solution stood out among the competition for its 100% SDN technology, built for scale and unparalleled network uptime. This has enabled enterprises across various market segments to accelerate their digital journey, with a secure and internet-driven network that scales.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for digital adoption among Indian enterprises. SD-WAN solutions, also known as WAN Edge Infrastructure, have played a crucial role in enabling this digital push across various industries. Lavelle Networks' ScaleAOn SD-WAN has seen its adoption more than double among Indian enterprises, making it one of the most widely adopted SD-WAN solutions in the country.

