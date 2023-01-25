Left Menu

One of the Co-Founders of this brand opened up about the companys newly launched range, robust growth, and data to analyse everything with the media spokesperson.With the primary theme centred around smile, FlowerAura, an online-gifting portal started in 2010, is geared up to make the best of the upcoming Valentines Day. With more than 300 SKUs in the collection of Valentines day gifts, the brand has foreseen exponential growth by 100 in the year 2023.

25-01-2023
FlowerAura Foresees Exponential Growth in Sales with its Newly Launched Valentine's Gifts 2023

Indian online gifting market is rapidly growing, and its pioneer, FlowerAura, is all set to change the game during Valentine's occasion with its newly launched collection of gifts. One of the Co-Founders of this brand opened up about the company's newly launched range, robust growth, and data to analyse everything with the media spokesperson.

With the primary theme centred around 'smile', FlowerAura, an online-gifting portal started in 2010, is geared up to make the best of the upcoming Valentine's Day. With more than 300 SKUs in the collection of Valentine's day gifts, the brand has foreseen exponential growth by 100% in the year 2023. ''We constantly strive to make our customers' experience memorable and satisfactory, and for that, we deliver our gifts in 600+ cities across the country, including same-day delivery in over 87 cities and overseas, like the USA, Australia, Canada, and UAE. Our primary focus is to make couples smile and make them celebrate their relationships in an indelible manner,'' said Mr Shrey Sehgal, Co-Founder of FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. (FlowerAura), while speaking to the media. Valentine's Day is one of the most important occasions for businesses, as people buy gifts for their partners, and online gift-buying practice has skyrocketed post-pandemic. Online shopping introduced new challenges, and online-gifting giant, FlowerAura resolves everything with its commendable services. Talking about the company's services and USPs, Mr Shrey Sehgal said, ''Our customers can easily place their orders in a few clicks. They can search for gifts from separate collections, like Valentine's day gifts for girlfriend or boyfriend. People can also customise gifts per their requirements, and we also provide occasion-based packaging.'' The brand has maintained an accurate inventory for the entire Valentine's week. The company is ready with its collection of gifts for every day, starting from 7th February, which is celebrated as Rose Day. ''Our customers can choose from flowers, personalised gifts, soft toys, hampers, Valentine's day cakes, heart-shaped hampers, showpieces, handbags, caricatures, golden roses, and more. Our team of vendors and delivery people are all decked up for a glitch and inconvenience-free operation throughout the occasion,'' added Mr Sehgal to the conversation.

With the rise in online orders and resolving the issues people have faced over the years, FlowerAura is set to make this Valentine's Day unforgettable with its selection of gifts, cakes, gourmet chocolates, and flowers. The brand sells directly from its website, mobile application, and marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart. About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. (FlowerAura), a pioneer of the gift industry, has flourished in the Indian & International market with its gift range (flowers, cakes, indoor plants, decor items, personalised gifts, combos) for the special moments that can't be put into words. Started in 2010 under the entrepreneurship of Mr Himanshu Chawla and Mr Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, we lead the gifting market in more than 600+ cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1832283/Floweraura_Logo.jpg

