Airtel rolls out 5G services in seven cities of Jammu & Kashmir

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 20:44 IST
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Friday announced the launch of its 5G services in Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur and Khour. In a statement, Airtel said its 5G services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout.

''Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur and Khour get ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus services in addition to Jammu and Srinagar cities,'' the company said in a statement.

Adarsh Verma, Chief Operating Officer of Bharti Airtel, Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh said: ''Connectivity to our customers in the Valley is in line with our commitment to bridge the digital divide and connect communities who need it the most''.

''We are in the process of lighting up the entire Union territory which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more,'' Verma added.

