Left Menu

Dutch PM Rutte: may not disclose result of U.S. chip export control talks

The Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday that it is not clear whether his government will disclose the result of ongoing talks with the U.S. over new export restrictions for the semiconductor industry. U.S. officials have said they expect the Netherlands and Japan soon to adopt restrictions similar to those introduced for U.S. companies in October, aimed at hobbling China's domestic chipmaking industry.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 27-01-2023 21:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 21:54 IST
Dutch PM Rutte: may not disclose result of U.S. chip export control talks
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@markrutte)
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Friday that it is not clear whether his government will disclose the result of ongoing talks with the U.S. over new export restrictions for the semiconductor industry. U.S. officials have said they expect the Netherlands and Japan soon to adopt restrictions similar to those introduced for U.S. companies in October, aimed at hobbling China's domestic chipmaking industry. A Dutch delegation is in the U.S. on Friday for talks.

Netherlands-based ASML Holding, a key supplier to chipmakers, could see at least some of its $2.4 billion in annual sales to China affected by the decision. "Those talks have been going on for a long time and we're not saying anything about it," Rutte said. "It's really in doubt that if something comes out of them, that it will be very visible. We'll have to see."

Asked whether ASML would not need to be informed of the decision in order to implement new restrictions, Rutte said government communications with the company "are also private." ASML CEO Peter Wennink told Reuters on Wednesday Chinese chipmakers are already adjusting their plans to account for new restrictions seen as likely and he expects sales to China to be flat in 2023 while ASML group sales rise by 25%.

Rutte's government has previously signalled it intends to reach some agreement with the U.S. over export controls, but that it will not simply adopt the U.S. rules. Rutte said on Friday the talks were ongoing with "many countries" and that they are aimed at maintaining technological leadership, and preventing "the best technology be used in defence systems where you don't want it."

"But also how do you ensure at the same time that you don't damage supply lines," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023