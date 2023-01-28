Left Menu

US venture capitalists hope India’s Budget 2023 supports growth, strengthens startup ecosystem

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2023 07:48 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 07:48 IST
US venture capitalists hope India’s Budget 2023 supports growth, strengthens startup ecosystem
  • Country:
  • United States

US venture capital firms investing in India are expecting the Union Budget 2023 to support the growth and development of the startup ecosystem in the country, according to a top investor.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to table the Union Budget for the financial year 2023-24 before parliament on February 1. The venture capitalist community here in the US is very excited given the large number of unicorns emerging out of India in recent years.

According to Arun Kumar, managing partner of Celesta Capital, the venture capitalists want to capitalise on Indian talent and invest in them.

"As a US-based venture capital firm investing in India, we are keenly interested in policies and initiatives that will support the growth and development of the startup ecosystem in the country," Kumar told PTI.

"Signals and allocations in the Budget that further the growth of new ventures based on innovation and entrepreneurship would be particularly welcome," Kumar said.

Kumar served as assistant secretary of Commerce for Global Markets and director general of the US and Foreign Commercial Service (USFCS) during the Obama Administration.

"We are eager to see in the Budget, the government's continued commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment that encourages foreign investment and supports the growth of new and emerging companies, including in the deep-tech space," Kumar said.

The geopolitical scenario and the pandemic induced the need to diversify supply chain sources and present India with an opportunity to enhance its participation as a trusted node in global value chains, he said.

"Such an aspiration would call for policies that make it easy and cost-effective to both import and export in such a way that the efficiency of supply chains can be enhanced, boosting the competitiveness of Indian manufacturing," said Kumar, who also served as the Chairman and CEO of KPMG in India for a five-year term that ended last February.

According to Kumar, the growth of the manufacturing sector is already spawning attractive new opportunities both to make products for domestic and global use and to develop technologies and solutions that enhance manufacturing capabilities.

"We believe that with the right policies in place, India has the potential to become a global leader in many technology sectors, and we are excited to be a part of that journey," he said in response to a question.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kits as most serious; California law aiming to curb COVID misinformation blocked by judge and more

Health News Roundup: FDA identifies recall of Emergent's decontamination kit...

 Global
2
AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

AfDB Group to invest $10 billion to boost Africa’s efforts to end hunger

 Global
3
Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

Mystore launches ONDC connector for Shopify sellers

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazon summit

LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula calls on French president to attend Amazo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023