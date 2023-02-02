Left Menu

Will ensure security during Formula E race is to the maximum, says police chief

With Indias first Formula E race scheduled to take place around Hussain Sagar Lake here on February 11, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand on Thursday said the city police would extend support and ensure security measures are elevated to the maximum.The event, being organised by FIA, in collaboration with the Telangana government, is expected to draw over 20,000 visitors from all over the globe, a release from Hyderabad police said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-02-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 02-02-2023 20:33 IST
Will ensure security during Formula E race is to the maximum, says police chief
  • Country:
  • India

With India's first Formula E race scheduled to take place around Hussain Sagar Lake here on February 11, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand on Thursday said the city police would extend support and ensure security measures are elevated to the maximum.

The event, being organised by FIA, in collaboration with the Telangana government, is expected to draw over 20,000 visitors from all over the globe, a release from Hyderabad police said. Anand, accompanied by his deputies and the event organisers, inspected the 2.8-km race track, spectator stands, entry and exit points. He reviewed the preparedness of the organisers and other security aspects. Anand said around 575 police personnel would be deployed to maintain security and regulate traffic. A total of 16 stands, seven gates and four foot-overbridges have been put up to facilitate free crowd movement, he said.

"The organisers prefer to conduct this event in the heart of the city to bring the nextgen electric cars close to public. City police will extend all support and ensure security measures are elevated to the maximum." Anand said.

The police chief announced also traffic diversions and said the actual diversion begins on February 7 and ends on February 12. He requested the public to be aware of the diversions and avoid movements on this side of the city. Formula E is the first FIA world championship-status event taking place in India since the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix in 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to discuss Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

BRS gives suspension of business notice in both Houses of Parliament to disc...

 India
2
Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies during treatment

Mumbai: 62-year-old man attacks live-in partner with acid, victim dies durin...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the Milky Way; Ancient Egypt's mummification ingredients came from far-flung locales and more

Science News Roundup: Astronomers document a not-so-super supernova in the M...

 Global
4
Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg report against Adani Enterprises

Opposition demands Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into Hindenburg repor...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Smart Cities: A Blueprint for a Better Future

Solving Water Crises with the Help of Technology

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence: Navigating the Future with AI

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023