Arya Vaidya Pharmacy Reopened Delhi Branch

New Delhi, Delhi, IndiaNewsVoir The renovation of the Arya Vaidya Pharmacy AVP in Delhi is a significant milestone for the company, marking its continued commitment to providing quality Ayurvedic care and treatment. After 60 years of service in Delhi, AVP is moving to a renovated facility to improve its services, accessibility, and visibility.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2023 18:14 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 18:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir) The renovation of the Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (AVP) in Delhi is a significant milestone for the company, marking its continued commitment to providing quality Ayurvedic care and treatment. As a pioneer in the field of comprehensive Ayurvedic treatment dating back to the 1940s, AVP has established a nationwide network of doctors, sales, and distribution teams, as well as a reputation for providing ''quality of care'' and ''purity of therapy.'' Over the years, AVP has expanded from its origins as an Ayurvedic medicine producer to become a top treatment center, educational institution, and manufacturer of Ayurvedic equipment. This has allowed the company to make its products and services easily accessible to practitioners and the community. After 60 years of service in Delhi, AVP is moving to a renovated facility to improve its services, accessibility, and visibility. The new Delhi facility will be inaugurated by the AYUSH Ministry Secretary Rajesh Kotecha, with Vaidya Shri RaghuramaBhatta, President of MARBISM and NCISM, delivering the opening speech. The event will be attended by AVP executives and industry leaders.

AVP-Delhi Branch, located at Plot No.8A/51, W.E.A, Channa Market, Karol Bagh, New Delhi-110 005. For inquiries - Call 011 45091672. For more details please visit www.avpayurveda.com.

