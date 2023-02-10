Left Menu

Vedanta Sesa Goa installs innovative technology at its iron ore mines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2023 14:06 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 14:05 IST
Vedanta Sesa Goa installs innovative technology at its iron ore mines
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Sesa Goa on Friday said it has installed an innovative technology at its iron ore mines in Karnataka in a bid to enhance safety at its mines.

The company has installed a slope stability radar (SSR) system to increase safety measures at its Chitradurga mining operations.

The system employs a 3D real aperture radar, making it ideal for monitoring safety-critical areas, providing real-time data, and sending alerts to the company's safety and operations teams to take proactive measures.

''Being the first to embrace this cutting-edge technology in India reinforces our belief in continuously improving our processes, our forward-thinking approach and our unwavering commitment towards our topmost priorities of health and safety of our employees, business partners and all our stakeholders,'' Navin Jaju, CEO of Sesa Goa, Vedanta Ltd, said in a statement.

''We will continue to enhance our safety and sustainability initiatives with the introduction of such advanced technologies in the future,'' Deputy COO - Mining, Sesa Goa, Vedanta Ltd said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

Devyani International Q3 net profit rises 7.6 pc to Rs 71.03cr

 India
2
KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial network across Japan

KDDI taps Samsung to provide cloud-native 5G SA Core for its commercial netw...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we must prepare - WHO; World should 'calm down' about China COVID variants - Chinese scientist and more

Health News Roundup: Risk to humans from H5N1 bird flu remains low but we mu...

 Global
4
IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

IFCL spearheads two-day capacity building seminar for SCO-IBC members

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023