Vedanta Sesa Goa installs innovative technology at its iron ore mines

Vedanta Sesa Goa on Friday said it has installed an innovative technology at its iron ore mines in Karnataka in a bid to enhance safety at its mines.

The company has installed a slope stability radar (SSR) system to increase safety measures at its Chitradurga mining operations.

The system employs a 3D real aperture radar, making it ideal for monitoring safety-critical areas, providing real-time data, and sending alerts to the company's safety and operations teams to take proactive measures.

''Being the first to embrace this cutting-edge technology in India reinforces our belief in continuously improving our processes, our forward-thinking approach and our unwavering commitment towards our topmost priorities of health and safety of our employees, business partners and all our stakeholders,'' Navin Jaju, CEO of Sesa Goa, Vedanta Ltd, said in a statement.

''We will continue to enhance our safety and sustainability initiatives with the introduction of such advanced technologies in the future,'' Deputy COO - Mining, Sesa Goa, Vedanta Ltd said.

