IAEA delivers medical X-ray machines to Türkiye in response to earthquakes

Several Member States, including the United States of America and Japan, have already provided financial contributions to support the IAEA’s response.

IAEA | Vienna | Updated: 01-03-2023 14:38 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 14:38 IST
In its initial emergency support package, the IAEA sent portable and mobile X-ray machines to Türkiye as immediate assistance to strengthen the country’s strained medical response system. Image Credit: Twitter(@iaeaorg)

This week, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) delivered medical X-ray machines to Türkiye in response to the recent earthquakes that struck Türkiye and Syria. The delivery is the first of a planned series of emergency assistance packages.

In the aftermath of the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which resulted in the deaths of over 50 000 people and caused the widespread displacement of populations in both countries, the Turkish and Syrian authorities requested the IAEA’s assistance and support for their relief efforts. Several Member States, including the United States of America and Japan, have already provided financial contributions to support the IAEA’s response.

In its initial emergency support package, the IAEA sent portable and mobile X-ray machines to Türkiye as immediate assistance to strengthen the country’s strained medical response system. The devices will be deployed to replace damaged medical imaging equipment to diagnose patients for treatment. This week’s deliveries were made possible through donations from the United States of America. Procurement processes for additional machines for affected areas are ongoing.

“We are sending additional equipment and offering our technical support to respond to the needs of medical professionals. We want to thank Japan and the USA for enabling this quick response and call for further assistance by donors,” said IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi. “The IAEA will continue to support Türkiye and Syria in their response efforts and provide significant additional assistance under the IAEA’s technical cooperation programme.”

The IAEA is preparing to send more support packages to Türkiye and Syria in the coming weeks, including X-ray machines as well as technical support. The Agency and the two countries are also evaluating the need for non-destructive testing equipment to assess the structural damage of buildings impacted by the tremors and for supporting workers in operating such equipment.

Emergency Response for Radiation Safety

The Agency has offered assistance to Türkiye to provide expert support in assessing the earthquake’s impact on the safety and security of radioactive sources in the country. Authorities in Türkiye have informed the IAEA Incident and Emergency Centre (IEC) that that there were no known problems regarding the radiological safety and security of radioactive sources in the areas affected by the earthquakes. The IEC remains in contact with authorities in Türkiye and Syria.

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

