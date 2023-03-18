Left Menu

Chennai police to launch hi-tech drone unit

Drones equipped with hi-tech cameras and powered by Artificial Intelligence would form part of an exclusive police drone unit set to be launched soon, the Greater Chennai police on Saturday. Launch of apps for use by police authorities including one to tackleprevent cyber crimes are on the cards, a senior police officer said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-03-2023 21:00 IST | Created: 18-03-2023 21:00 IST
Chennai police to launch hi-tech drone unit
  • Country:
  • India

Drones equipped with hi-tech cameras and powered by Artificial Intelligence would form part of an exclusive 'police drone unit' set to be launched soon, the Greater Chennai police on Saturday. The unit to be launched shall comprise six swift action surveillance drones, a heavy-lift multirotor drone and two long range surveillance drones, they said adding they have a range of 5-10 kilometers. The drones have multiple uses, like assessing crowd for management purpose and identifying accused using 'facial recognition feature.' The drones with features ranging from Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) to thermal cameras are expected to help authorities in more than one way. Taking an appropriate decision by precisely monitoring the ground situation and using them even during night are among the uses. Launch of apps for use by police authorities including one to tackle/prevent cyber crimes are on the cards, a senior police officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India
4
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023