Andhra Governor, CM congratulate ISRO on LVM3 success

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 26-03-2023 18:41 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 18:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated ISRO scientists for successfully launching the LVM3 rocket on Sunday.

The Governor said the feat of carrying 36 satellites from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota had added another feather in ISRO's cap, and wished it many more successful missions in the future.

Likewise, Reddy noted that the successful launch of ISRO's largest rocket LVM3 for Oneweb's second deployment of satellites had propelled India's capability in global space technology.

He said the LVM3-M3/Oneweb India-2 Mission stood as a milestone in the history of Indian space missions, and wishing ISRO success in all its future endeavours.

