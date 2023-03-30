TECNO Collaborates with ESPNcricinfo to Bring Exclusive Make It Big Stories of New-Age Cricketers, This Cricket Season

New Delhi, Delhi, India: Business Wire India Cricket is akin to religion in India. Today's cricket fans are on a continuous quest to discover new paradigms of passion for the game and inspiring life stories. The cricket fandom is at its cheerful best during the cricketing season, as not just Indian players but players from other countries also participate in, representing different cities in India. Throughout the season zealous cricket fans cultivate, breathe, and experience the game and scourge the internet for content and read stories that appeal to them in the most organic manner.

TECNO Mobile and ESPNcricinfo come together to present a unique content initiative that seeks to satiate the evolving hunger of differentiated cricketing content, among fans during the 2023 T20 cricket extravaganza.

TECNO Spark 10 Universe x ESPNcricinfo Make It Big is a compendium of ten stories, centred around T20 cricket's new-age stars. It is an endeavour to present fans with the sport's best storytelling, a quality that ESPNcricinfo is known for. The ten stories are about ten different individuals who have carved a niche for themselves in the limited years that they have been on the biggest stage of the game's shortest format. These are stories of players that represent the newest generation of cricket luminaries. They are players who showed a 'Spark' early on and are on their way to catapulting themselves to the elite league – many among them having already cemented their place in the confederation – as they aim to make it big. Just as the 6.78'' FHD optimally sized large screen of the TECNO Spark 10 Pro elevates your visual experience to new heights, these young stars are all set to elevate their cricketing careers to superstardom and achieve newer milestones as they do so.

The journeys of our ten selected cricketers will unravel through an elegant, richly packaged visual spectacle, as they align seamlessly with the philosophy of the TECNO Spark 10 universe. This is the latest range of smartphones from TECNO under their 'All-rounder' SPARK product line. As the brand launches four variants under the TECNO Spark 10 Universe, it will also include the SPARK product line's first-ever 5G smartphone, TECNO Spark 10 5G. The smartphone targets the new-age digital consumers who wish to possess a new-age smartphone that couples trendy design with the latest technological advancements. TECNO SPARK 10 Pro is the first & only smartphone in the sub-15K segment that offers the unique combination of 16GB RAM via Memory Fusion Technology 2.1 with 256GB of internal storage and the category-defining 32MP Ultra-Clear Front Camera.

The series leverages on ESPNcricinfo's proven leadership in creating compelling content for cricket fans and being a wholesome cricketing destination that gives fans everything they need, all day long. As Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO India asserts, "TECNO is known to provide excellent customer experience with breakthrough technological interventions. We develop products as per customers' insights by understanding what they want from their smartphones. We wanted to associate with cricket as it is the biggest emotion that unites every Indian, beyond anything else. For the launch of our latest TECNO Spark 10 Universe, we are seeking to build a remarkable rapport based on shared synergies between the brand and the Zillennials around the cricketing tournament. ESPNcricinfo will be integral in obtaining this for us owing to its equity it enjoys as a brand, and has a proven record in leading cricket fandom." There could be no other platform like the T20 cricket extravaganza, as this is when the audience feels the adrenaline because of the tournament and the need for quality-rich content. As Akshaya Kolhe, Director - Revenue, South Asia at ESPNcricinfo seconds, "We believe in fostering lifetime brand partnerships that deliver value to all stakeholders – the foremost being fans of the sport. ESPNcricinfo prides itself in creating content that is credible, authentic, and range-driven, and TECNO Spark 10 Universe x ESPNcricinfo Make It Big is a testimony to this. Fans will get to witness the unheard-of stories, of cricket's next generation of emerging superstars, as we aim to drive positive recall for the TECNO Spark 10 Universe among the large cricket fan diaspora in India." As we await the year's biggest cricket festival, this video series aims to build brand love for TECNO and create an impression on cricket fans that will keep them yearning for more.

