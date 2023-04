Scoreboard: IPL match between GT and KKR

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Sunday. Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha c Jagadeesan b Narine 17 Shubman Gill c Yadav b Narine 39 Sai Sudharsan c sub (AS Roy) b Narine 53 Abhinav Manohar b Suyash Sharma 14 Vijay Shankar not out 63 David Miller not out 2 Extras: (B-1, LB-4, NB-1, W-10) 16 Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 204 Fall of wickets: 1-33, 2-100, 3-118, 4-153 Bowling; Umesh Yadav 3-0-24-0, Shardul Thakur 3-0-40-0, 4-3-3-1, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-40-0, Sunil Narine 4-0-33-3, Varun Chakravarthy 2-0-27-0, Suyash Sharma 4-0-35-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)