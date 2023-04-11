Left Menu

UK names new head of GCHQ intelligence agency

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-04-2023 16:05 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 15:53 IST
UK names new head of GCHQ intelligence agency
James Cleverly Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain named Anne Keast-Butler as the first female director of its GCHQ intelligence agency on Tuesday.

"Anne Keast-Butler has an impressive track record at the heart of the UK's national security network, helping to counter threats posed by terrorists, cyber-criminals and malign foreign powers," said Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who made the appointment.

"She is the ideal candidate to lead GCHQ, and Anne will use her vast experience to help keep the British public safe."

