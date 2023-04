BRIEF-Everi To Acquire Assets Of Video King

Everi Holdings Inc: * EVERI TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF VIDEO KING, A LEADING INTEGRATED ELECTRONIC BINGO GAMING DEVICE AND SYSTEMS PROVIDER

* EVERI HOLDINGS INC - PROPOSED DEAL FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $59 MILLION * EVERI HOLDINGS INC - ACQUISITION WILL BE FUNDED FROM EXISTING CASH ON HAND

* EVERI - DEAL EXPECTED UPON CLOSING TO BE IMMEDIATELY ADDITIVE TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AND FREE CASH FLOW

