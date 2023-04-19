Left Menu

North Korean leader orders spy satellite launch as planned -KCNA

North Korea in December conducted what it called an important "final phase" test for a spy satellite and said it would complete preparations for the launch by April. During a visit to the National Aerospace Development Administration on Tuesday, Kim urged deployment of the satellite as scheduled and ordered deploying multiple reconnaissance satellites on different orbits to bolster the country's surveillance capabilities, state news agency KCNA said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 05:56 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 05:56 IST
North Korean leader orders spy satellite launch as planned -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered officials to launch the first spy satellite as planned, saying that boosting reconnaissance capabilities is a priority to counter "threats" from the United States and South Korea, state media reported on Wednesday. North Korea in December conducted what it called an important "final phase" test for a spy satellite and said it would complete preparations for the launch by April.

During a visit to the National Aerospace Development Administration on Tuesday, Kim urged deployment of the satellite as scheduled and ordered deploying multiple reconnaissance satellites on different orbits to bolster the country's surveillance capabilities, state news agency KCNA said. KCNA said the satellite production has been completed but it did not elaborate when the scheduled launch date is.

"Securing real-time information about the hostile forces' military scenario" is the "most important" task, Kim said. Kim denounced the deployment of U.S. strategic assets in the region as an attempt "to turn South Korea into an advanced base for aggression and an arsenal for war".

"He (Kim) said that possession of such satellite is a primary task to be indispensably fulfilled to bolster up the armed forces of the DPRK ... and belongs to its sovereignty and legitimate right to self-defence," KCNA said, using the initials of the country's official name. A state media photo showed Kim, accompanied by his daughter, talking to officials in front of a blurred image of an apparent satellite.

Kim's visit to the space agency comes just days after North Korea tested a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, a development experts say would facilitate missile launches with little warning. "As the U.S. and South Korea are scheming to further tighten their military posture against the DPRK ... it is quite natural for the DPRK to develop its military deterrence strong enough to cope with the serious security environment at present and in the future," Kim said, according to KCNA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023