Waze now available on all Volvo and Polestar 2 cars with Google built-in

Waze's dedicated GPS navigation app which provides turn-by-turn directions, real-time traffic updates, and other travel information to drivers is now available on all Volvo and Polestar 2 cars with Google built-in.

Starting today, Waze on Google built-in is available to all Volvo car models and Polestar 2 in global markets where Google Play Store is available. You can easily download the app from Play Store and it requires a "one-time setup".

This integration will allow Volvo and Polestar drivers to access Waze's real-time traffic information and other features hands-free, directly from their car's built-in infotainment system, making it easier and safer to navigate while driving.

"Waze developed and tested the embedded app with an emulator and Volvo and Polestar 2 cars to deliver the best possible experience before launching in customer cars. As more drivers move away from using phone docks and USB cables in their cars, we wanted to provide a one-time setup so you can quickly navigate the roads without the need for a smartphone," Google wrote in a blog post.

Waze announced the launch of its app on select cars with Google built-in in December 2022. Initially, the app was available to drivers of the new Renault Austral Hybrid and Renault Megane E-Tech electric vehicles in Europe