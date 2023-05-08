C20 summit on technology, security to be held in Coimbatore on May 13

The 'C20 Summit on Technology and Security for One World' will be held at the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham here on May 13, the private university said on Monday.

The C20 Working Group on Technology, Security and Transparency is focussed on access and affordability of innovative technologies for social impact, and the value the civil society organisations (CSOs) provide towards fostering consistency, accountability, and scale for technology development and diffusion.

Renowned spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, who is the chair for C20 summit, said technology has truly revolutionised human life, but its negative aspects has raised alarming concerns about the future of humankind.

Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, vice chairman of Mata Amritanandamayi Math and president of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, said: ''We are looking forward to this summit to launch key initiatives that are essential for CSOs and NGOs to learn about key technologies that help their business for additional impact to help society.'' Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt Gen Rajesh Pant, Sherpa C20 and former UN Secretary General's Special Advisor Vijay Nambiar, president and trustee of the Patrick J McGovern Foundation Vilas Dhar, Strategic financial cyber-leader and advisor for the Israeli Ministry of Finance Micha Weis, national spokesperson of BJP Bharati Ghosh, and Vice Chancellor of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Venkat Rangan, would take part.

Vint Cerf, Vice President and Chief Internet Evangelist, Google and co-founder of the internet and Nguyen Anh Tuan, CEO of the Boston Global Forum, will address the delegates virtually, a release said.

Marco Teixeira, United Nations Representative on Drugs and Crime for South Asia; Marcele Frossard, Policy advisor, National Campaign for the Right to Education, Brazil; Dhayalan Matthew Chetty, Impact Area Manager, e-Government at Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), South Africa; and Lindy Wafula, Village Ventures Kenya will also be speaking at the conclave.

The Group of 20 is a forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. It works to address major issues related to the global economy. C20 provides a platform for Civil Society Organisations around the world to voice people's aspirations to the world leaders in G20.

India's yearlong G20 presidency will culminate with the heads of state summit in New Delhi in September.

Further information on the summit can be found at https://tech4world.org/agenda and https://c20.amma.org/tst-wg/.

