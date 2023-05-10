Air India on Wednesday announced a major technology upgrade and design refresh to its website www.airindia.com, with the objective of providing its domestic and global customers with an easy-to-use, informative digital channel. The redesigning of the website was done by Air India's in-house design and content teams based in Kochi and Gurugram in India and Silicon Valley in the USA, the airline said in a release.

''The experience management, digital marketing, analytics and personalization technology upgrades rolled out on the airline's website are expected to contribute to a significant improvement in customer experience.

''This will also lead to an increase in the aggregate value and share of direct-channel revenues for the airline, while contributing to the airline's efforts to provide customers with efficient pre and post-flight support,'' it said.

Besides, he carrier has the URL to 'www.airindia.com'.

''Along with the technology and design upgrade of its website, Air India has also implemented a minor design refresh of its mobile app. The company is working on a major upgrade to its mobile app that is expected to go live towards the end of the year,'' the release said.

*** TCL expands portfolio of premium line of televisions in India * China-based consumer electronics firm TCL on Wednesday announced THE launch of its 4K QLED TV – C645 in India. The launch is part of expanding its current portfolio of premium line of TV sets in the Indian market, a statement said on Wednesday. With a price point ranging from Rs 40,990 to Rs 79,990, the new line up with Google TV OS is loaded with cutting-edge technologies.

