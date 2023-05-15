Saudi Arabia selling two-tranche dollar sukuk

Saudi Arabia has entered debt markets on Monday with a sale of dual-tranche Islamic bonds with tenors of six and 10 years, a bank document showed on Monday. Initial guidance for the six-year sukuk was around 110 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries (UST) and around 135 bps over UST for the 10-year, the document on the sale showed.

Citi, JPMorgan and Standard Chartered are global coordinators.

