Saudi Arabia selling two-tranche dollar sukuk

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-05-2023 12:01 IST | Created: 15-05-2023 11:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Saudi Arabia has entered debt markets on Monday with a sale of dual-tranche Islamic bonds with tenors of six and 10 years, a bank document showed on Monday. Initial guidance for the six-year sukuk was around 110 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries (UST) and around 135 bps over UST for the 10-year, the document on the sale showed.

Citi, JPMorgan and Standard Chartered are global coordinators.

