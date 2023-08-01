Pantomath Financial Services Group acquires 75% stake in fundgini.com, a global fund raiser and M&A ecosystem online platform

Pantomath Financial Services Group, a leading financial service company, announced a strategic acquisition of a global marketplace for deal-making, fundgini.com. This marketplace is frequented by investors, fund seekers, investment bankers, and influencers for funding, and mergers & acquisitions.

Since its inception, fundgini.com has emerged as a marketplace for dealmakers around the world. Over 50,000 experts across the globe interact on this platform for various deals including debt financing, equity funding, and mergers and acquisitions. Currently, more than 700 deals features on fundgini.com.

Mahavir Lunawat, Group Founder & Managing Director, Pantomath Financial Services Group, said, ''There exists a synergy between our extensive expertise in investment banking and the global marketplace for dealmaking - fundgini.com. We believe that through the online platform of fundgini.com we would be able to bring stakeholders together on a globally accessible platform.'' For deepening the entrepreneurial culture and deal acceleration, the fundgini.com team facilitates deal rooms, video pitches, web series, and awards. These efforts have contributed to increased activity in the deal landscape and the platform now strives to strengthen its global outreach.

Lunawat added, ''In the next phase, the Pantomath team will focus on strengthening the platform, creating more awareness about this platform in the ecosystem, help investors and fund seekers to network and accelerate the deals seamlessly, and increase overall deal volume and momentum.'' Shashank Pradhan, Founder, fundgini.com, said, ''We are glad to enter into strategic partnership with Pantomath Financial Services Group. We believe the partnership has the potential to take fundgini.com to the next level, we aim to create a digital AI-driven platform in deal-making landscape.'' Pantomath Financial Services Group is one of the fastest growing financial services groups with a presence in investment banking, fund management, M&A, and the Group recently expanded into wealth management, fin-tech, stock broking, and distribution by acquiring a significant stake in Asit C Mehta Financial Services Limited, a 40-year legacy created by Deena Mehta and Asit C Mehta.

About Pantomath Financial Services Group: In less than a decade, since its incorporation, Pantomath Financial Services Group has become one of the fastest-growing merchant bankers backed by fund management and distribution verticals. The Group has recently expanded into wealth management, fin-tech, stock broking, and distribution by acquiring a significant stake in Asit C Mehta Financial Services Limited, a 40-year legacy created by Deena Mehta and Asit C Mehta.

Pantomath Financial Services Group was founded by Madhu Lunawat and Mahavir Lunawat on December 5th, 2013. Mahavir Lunawat is an industry veteran with extensive expertise in capital markets & investment banking and Madhu Lunawat has over two decades of experience in investment management, corporate finance, asset reconstruction, and many other related financial services.

For over a decade, Pantomath Financial Services Group has been reaching out to businesses at the remotest locations across the length and breadth of India. The team at Pantomath travels to small towns and villages, scans through the industrial clusters, and identifies high-growth businesses. Over the decade, the Pantomath Financial Services Group has emerged as India's largest private network having direct corporate connect with more than 7,000 growth stage business houses and industrial enterprises Co-promoter of Asit C Mehta Financial Services Limited: In December 2022, Cliqtrade Stock Brokers Pvt Ltd, a Pantomath Financial Services Group entity, acquired a significant stake in Asit C Mehta Financial Services Limited. Asit C Mehta Financial Services which was started by Asit Mehta and Deena Mehta on January 25th, 1984, in Mumbai. Deena Mehta was amongst the first women to enter the trading ring of BSE. The Company was listed on BSE in 1995. The Company is engaged in the business of stock broking, wealth management, mutual fund, distribution, PMS, advisory, fin-tech, and many other related financial services.

Business Divisions: - Pantomath Group's lines of business consist of – • Investment Banking • Mergers and Acquisitions • Asset Management • Stock Broking & Distribution Services • Wealth Management • Corp Gini: Corporate Connect Initiative for Start-up

