Shop Without a Credit Card: Get the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card on Bajaj Markets

Pune, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has joined hands with some of India's most reputed platforms to offer an EMI card, credit cards, and other financial products. Some of these cards allow individuals to shop on No Cost EMI with minimal to zero down payment.

The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is a popular choice among shoppers. Cardholders can shop over a million products through No Cost EMIs at 1.5 lakh partner stores, both offline and online.

With seasonal sales fast approaching, this might be the right time to apply for the card and enjoy its benefits. Here are some reasons why the Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card is the ideal companion: • Pre-approved loan of up to Rs. 2 Lakhs • Zero down payment on select products • Expansive network of partner stores in 4000+ cities • Flexible repayment tenor ranging from 3 to 24 months In terms of eligibility criteria, interested individuals must be aged between 21 and 65 years. Additionally, they must be Indian citizens who have a steady and regular source of income, with a credit score of 720 or more.

One can apply for the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card on Bajaj Markets to experience a hassle-free application process. Some benefits of applying for the EMI card on the platform include: • Instant card activation • Minimal documentation • 100% digital journey • Easy management and access The Bajaj Finserv EMI Network Card is sure to make shopping simple, affordable, and even more delightful. To commence EMI card application process, simply visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the app today.

About Bajaj Markets Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, and one of the fastest growing fintech in India, is a one-stop digital marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, and Payments. Bajaj Markets has partnered with some of the most trusted names to offer choices to its customers and help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Markets has since then, built a very strong business as a techfin. Its technology services businesses are built on its core capabilities in consumer insights, technology, and data analytics. Its first B2B SBU, Skaleup, has been created to become the leading digital technology services provider in India through deep domain expertise and execution capabilities.

Bajaj Markets has built a new business unit to become the preferred partner for digital technology initiatives across all group companies of Bajaj Finserv. Herein, the strategy is to align with the digital technology roadmap objectives of all the group companies of Bajaj Finserv and offer digital technology services and platforms at market competitive rates.

Visit www.bajajfinservmarkets.in or download the Bajaj Markets app from Play Store or App Store. With Bajaj Markets, "Ab Choices Hue Aasaan".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)