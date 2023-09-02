Left Menu

Tesla shows off restyled Model 3 sedan at Beijing trade fair

Some of its new features, including a rear display for back-seat passengers, seemed aimed at Chinese buyers. At the fair, Tesla sales staff answered questions from interested buyers. Tesla has also said it will show the new model at the Munich auto show, which opens on Tuesday.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 02-09-2023 16:55 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 16:46 IST
Tesla shows off restyled Model 3 sedan at Beijing trade fair
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

Tesla showed off its restyled, China-made Model 3 sedan for the first time to the public at a trade fair in Beijing, after launching it a day before in several countries. The U.S. automaker displayed a flame red version of the car - marking the first change to its mass-market car line-up since it launched its global best-seller, the Model Y, in 2020 - at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS).

The launch of the new Model 3 also marks the first time the automaker has rolled out a vehicle in China ahead of the United States, underscoring its growing reliance on the country where it is in a race for market share with BYD. It is being built at Tesla's Shanghai plant and will also be exported to other markets in Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Some of its new features, including a rear display for back-seat passengers, seemed aimed at Chinese buyers.

At the fair, Tesla sales staff answered questions from interested buyers. "I came to the fair to learn more about the car's debut," said a 22-year-old university student called Guo as he examined the car.

Features he liked included upgrades to the car's audio system and the rear display, he added. "People in the back seat may not feel so bored while riding in the car." Another visitor to the Tesla booth, who only gave her surname as Hu, said she was not convinced enough to place an order.

"There's no special reason (to buy Tesla), because now there are so many new energy vehicles," she said. Tesla has also said it will show the new model at the Munich auto show, which opens on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023