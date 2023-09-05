Left Menu

India leads net mobile subscriber addition globally in June 2023 quarter: Ericsson report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-09-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 05-09-2023 22:15 IST
India added the highest number of mobile subscribers across the world in the June 2023 quarter, Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson said in a report on Tuesday.

According to Ericsson Mobility Report, the number of mobile subscriptions totalled 8.3 billion, with a net addition of 40 million subscriptions during the quarter.

''India accounted for the most net additions during the quarter (+7 million), followed by China (+5 million) and the US (+3 million),'' the report said.

According to the report, India's mobile subscriber base grew by about 7 million to 1,125 million in the second quarter of 2023.

China's mobile subscriber base grew by five million to 1,695 million.

5G subscriptions during the June 2023 quarter grew by 175 million during the quarter, taking the total base close to 1.3 billion.

''Around 260 communications service providers have launched commercial 5G services and around 35 have deployed or launched 5G standalone (SA) networks,'' the report said.

Globally, the mobile subscription penetration was 105 per cent and the number of unique mobile subscribers stood at 6.1 billion during the quarter.

The mobile broadband subscribers base grew by 5 per cent on a year-on-year basis to about 100 million in the quarter, totalling 7.4 billion.

''Mobile broadband now accounts for 88 per cent of all mobile subscriptions,'' the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

