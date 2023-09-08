Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 08-09-2023 18:19 IST
Amit Shah hails World Bank report that India achieved 80 pc financial inclusion in just 6 years under PM Modi
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The World Bank has taken note that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has achieved 80 per cent financial inclusion in just six years, instead of the 47 years it might have taken in the normal course, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

Shah said the G20 report of the World Bank has acknowledged that the robust Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and mobile trinity infrastructure built by Modi has empowered millions.

''The World Bank takes note that, under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji, our nation has achieved 80 per cent financial inclusion in just 6 years, instead of the 47 years it might have taken in the normal course,'' he wrote on microblogging website X.

The report also highlighted that India has saved USD 33 billion through the DBT (direct benefit transfer) system.

''Every rupee saved by our nation is a step toward our goal of becoming a fully developed nation during the Amrit Kaal,'' Shah said.

Advocating the digital public infrastructure's (DPI) potential in helping countries leapfrog digital transformation, a G20 document prepared by the World Bank has praised India's approach in unlocking the power of digital public infrastructure, including Aadhaar and UPI, for financial inclusion.

The impact of DPI goes beyond inclusive finance, to supporting health, education and sustainability, says the foreword of the document, titled ''G20 policy recommendations for advancing financial inclusion and productivity gains through DPI''.

