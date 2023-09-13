Sunil Wadhwani and Dr. Romesh Wadhwani Recognized Among Inaugural TIME 100 AI Leaders

Mastech Digital announced that its Co-founder, Sunil Wadhwani, and his brother, Dr. Romesh Wadhwani, have been honored by TIME Magazine as two of the inaugural TIME 100 AI Leaders. This prestigious recognition underscores the Wadhwani brothers' unwavering commitment to leveraging AI for the betterment of society. The TIME100 AI list features leaders, policymakers, artists, and entrepreneurs across various fields and from countries around the world. See the full list here: time.com/time100ai. ''Being named to TIME's inaugural list of AI Leaders is a profound honor, and we are humbled to stand alongside some of the brightest minds in the AI ecosystem,'' said Sunil Wadhwani. ''Our commitment is to leveraging AI to improve healthcare, education, and family incomes for the bottom three billion people of the world. While the US and China currently lead the world in developing commercial applications of AI, India can be the global leader in applying AI for Social Good, thanks to having the largest digital workforce in the world, a proven track record of massively scaling digital innovations, and national leadership that believes in the power of AI and digital technologies to accelerate social development. AI solutions developed and scaled in India can be leveraged throughout the world, and particularly in the Global South.'' Sunil Wadhwani's approach to artificial intelligence is best exemplified by his co-founding of the Wadhwani Institute of Artificial Intelligence with his brother Romesh Wadhwani, who is also named to this list. This institution is dedicated to creating and deploying AI solutions that benefit underserved populations in developing countries. As a philanthropist, Sunil Wadhwani utilizes his resources and expertise to make a difference in underserved communities. Through his family foundation and the non-profit social organization, the WISH Foundation, he has pioneered the development of an innovation-driven approach to transforming primary health systems in low-income communities, in partnership with government. WISH runs over 1,000 technology-enabled health clinics that have served 30+ million people with free healthcare in some of the most impoverished areas in India. Sunil Wadhwani co-founded IGATE, a 30,000+ strong IT services company, before it was sold in 2015 for $4.5 billion. Wadhwani is also the founder and lead investor of W Health Ventures and 2070 Health, two entities focused on driving innovation and AI adoption in healthcare. His forward-thinking approach has paved the way for groundbreaking healthcare solutions that have the potential to transform the global healthcare landscape. Dr. Romesh Wadhwani is the Chairman of SAIGroup, a fast-growing operating group of leading AI companies that deliver a new generation of advanced AI solutions to transform the enterprise. He was also the founder and CEO of Symphony Technology, a private equity firm building great software and technology-enabled services companies, and Aspect Development a business-to-business software company sold for $9.3 billion in 2000. About Mastech Digital: Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data Management and Analytics Solutions, Digital Learning, and IT Staffing Services with a Digital-First approach. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, with offices across the U.S., Canada, and India. For more information, visit www.mastechdigital.com. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1039524/2514173/Mastech_Digital_Logo.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)