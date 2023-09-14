SoftBank's Arm discusses pricing IPO at $52 per share-source

SoftBank Group Corp's chip designer Arm Holdings Plc was discussing pricing its U.S. initial public offering (IPO) at $52 per share on Wednesday afternoon in a meeting with its investment bankers, a person familiar with the matter said.

If this pricing is finalized, it would be above Arm's indicated $47-$51 price range and would raise $4.97 billion for SoftBank, based on 95.5 million shares sold. It would infer a valuation on Arm on a fully diluted basis of $55.5 billion.

The source requested anonymity because the deliberations are confidential. Arm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

